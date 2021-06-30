Russia rejects renewing aid from Iraq to Syria’s northeast

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s U.N. ambassador is calling a proposal to reopen a border crossing from Iraq to Syria’s northeast for delivering humanitarian aid “a non-starter.” Vassily Nebenzia also refuses to say what will happen to the only crossing now in operation, from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest. He said at a news conference Wednesday that Russia is only discussing a U.N. Security Council draft resolution that would continue delivery of aid to northwest Idlib. Russia has come under intense pressure from the U.N. and Western nations who warn of dire humanitarian consequences for over a million Syrians if all border crossings are closed.