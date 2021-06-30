Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for ‘Christmas in July’

(WKOW) -- The Salvation Army of Dane County needs your help with its Summer Red Kettle Campaign.

It runs from July 16 to 31.

At the time of publication, only 10 percent of the one-hour, volunteer bell-ringing shifts were filled, so the Salvation Army is asking for more people to volunteer their time.

If you're interested, click here.

The kettles will be in stores like Pick N' Save, Hy-Vee, Metcalfe's and Walgreens.

The money raised goes to shelter, housing and community program initiatives.