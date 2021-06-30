San Jose to require gun owners to carry liability insurance

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose officials have passed the first law in the country that requires gun owners to carry liability insurance and pay a fee to cover taxpayers’ costs associated with gun violence. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the law is the first in the U.S. and was unanimously approved by the City Council Tuesday. Approval came a month after a disgruntled San Jose rail yard employee fatally shot nine of his co-workers and then himself at a rail yard. The fees would be used to cover the direct costs of gun violence to city taxpayers, including police response, ambulance transport and gunshot-related medical treatment for victims.