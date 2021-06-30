Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 8:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
WIZ058>060-010215-
Dodge-Washington-Ozaukee-
…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT OZAUKEE…WASHINGTON
AND EAST CENTRAL DODGE COUNTIES…
At 829 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located
along a line extending from near Fredonia to near Iron Ridge.
Movement was southeast at 20 mph.
Winds of 30 to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these
storms.
Locations impacted include…
West Bend, Mequon, Hartford, Grafton, Cedarburg, Port Washington,
Jackson, Slinger, Saukville, Thiensville, Germantown, Belgium,
Fredonia, Newburg, Iron Ridge, Richfield, Addison, Rubicon, Woodland
and Nenno.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.