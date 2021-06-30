Special Weather Statement until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Jefferson County

Patchy Dense Fog Early This Morning

Patchy Dense Fog with visibility of one half mile or less can be

expected over south central and portions of southeast Wisconsin

through 8 AM. Low lying areas and near bodies of water are the

most susceptible to dense fog this morning.

Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as

visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of

the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for

plenty of room between you and other cars.