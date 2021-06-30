Stoughton Fair kicks off 96th year

STOUGHTON (WKOW) - This Stoughton Fair kicked off Wednesday after a year away.

Opening day events included a beef show, the rabbit show, 4H Olympics and bingo. There's also the carnival and live music every day.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

The fair was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We're just excited to see everybody back,” fair president Chris Quam said. “The exhibitors are ecstatic. And we've already seeing a lot of people coming down to get food that just- it's great.”

This is the 96th year for the fair.

The fun continues through the weekend and wraps up July 4 with the annual fireworks show.

You can find fair schedule here.