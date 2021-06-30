Sun Prairie opens new splashpad at Wetmore Park

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- People in Sun Prairie have a new way to beat the heat this summer.

The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department opened a new $1.2 million splashpad and playground facility at Wetmore Park on Wednesday. The park is located at 555 North Street.

The Wetmore Park splashpad and playground is a garden-themed, 2,413 square foot wet deck with a total of 36 spray features and a 5,414 square foot playground featuring a 1-story tube slide.

“This facility is an amazing amenity for the community and provides endless hours of free and accessible recreational opportunities for all individuals and families,” said Kristin Grissom, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director.

The project was first proposed in 2017 as a future capital improvement project. In 2018, the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission worked with staff on determining a location for the future splashpad.

City Council approved Wetmore Park and made its decision based on an evaluation of parking, existing water, equity and access, and programming space.

In 2019, both a conceptual plan and master plan of the park were completed. These plans determined the location of the spashpad within the park boundaries in relation to programming and future park improvements. Design for the splashpad began late summer of 2020.

During the time of design, an anonymous donor, who was identified at the ribbon-cutting ceremony as Rita Tubbs, came forward with a $250,000 donation for the project.