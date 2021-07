GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie softball just could not muster enough offense in the WIAA Division 1 State Championship game. Kaukauna blanked the Cardinals 1-0.

Khloe Hinkens drove in the only run of the game in the fourth inning. Sun Prairie's Tayler Baker pitched six innings, allowing five hits and striking out five.

Sun Prairie finishes the season 24-4.