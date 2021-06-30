Suspect charged in Metro bus driver attack

MADISON (WKOW) - A man suspected of being involved in an attack on a Metro bus driver last month has been charged, court records state.

Records show Kadhafi K. Washington, 20, of Madison, was charged with felony battery. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on July 15.

Police say the incident happened May 28 when two suspects tried to board the bus. The driver, Louis Lane, told 27 News the he wouldn't allow them on the bus because they were not wearing masks, which were required.

Lane said the two young men dragged him off the bus and slammed into a retaining wall, before punching and kicking him.

Police say Washington and a juvenile turned themselves in to authorities on June 8.