Sweet Lou: Williams shines filling in for injured Trae Young

ATLANTA (AP) — Lou Williams stepped into Trae Young’s enormous shoes and guided the Atlanta Hawks to a 110-88 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks, evening the Eastern Conference final at two wins apiece. It was quite a performance for the 34-year-old Williams, who learned about an hour before tipoff that Young wouldn’t be able to play because of an injured foot. Williams led the way with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, dished out eight assists and had just one turnover in 35 minutes of playing time. It was his most extensive outing since being acquired by the Hawks at the trade deadline.