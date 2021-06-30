TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked on WIS 78 near Mount Horeb due to crash

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash near Mount Horeb Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports all lanes are blocked in both directions on Wisconsin 78 at West Mineral Point Road because of the crash that happened at about 8:20 a.m.

The Dane County communications center told 27 News two vehicles were involved and there are injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.