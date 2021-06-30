Tropical Storm Enrique misses direct hit on Baja resorts

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique is swirling to the east of the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, missing a direct hit on the beach resorts there and predicted to weaken into a tropical depression Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Enrique’s maximum sustained winds are down to 40 mph (65 kph) , just barely a tropical storm The storm’s core was about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of La Paz and moving northwest up the Gulf of California at 9 mph (15 kph). Forecasters say the storm could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain, with localized amounts of as much as 4 inches.