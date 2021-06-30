UK Methodist Church votes to allow same-sex marriages

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Methodist Church has announced that same-sex couples will be allowed to get married on its premises. After debates on the topic at the Methodist Conference, the proposals to allow same-sex marriages passed with 254 votes in favor and 46 against. The Methodist Church said Wednesday that ministers who oppose the changes will not be forced to carry out same-sex marriages. The church has a membership of 164,000, making it the fourth-largest denomination of Christian churches in the U.K. Same-sex marriage is not allowed in the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church, though smaller religious groups like the Quakers in Britain back the practice.