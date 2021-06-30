Skip to Content

UK Methodist Church votes to allow same-sex marriages

5:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Methodist Church has announced that same-sex couples will be allowed to get married on its premises. After debates on the topic at the Methodist Conference, the proposals to allow same-sex marriages passed with 254 votes in favor and 46 against. The Methodist Church said Wednesday that ministers who oppose the changes will not be forced to carry out same-sex marriages. The church has a membership of 164,000, making it the fourth-largest denomination of Christian churches in the U.K.  Same-sex marriage is not allowed in the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church, though smaller religious groups like the Quakers in Britain back the practice.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content