US and Iran show no move to put nuclear deal back on track

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations, European Union and many Security Council members are urging the United States and Iran to quickly put the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at reining in Tehran’s nuclear program back on track. But neither side showed any sign of movement toward an agreement at a U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday. During six rounds of talks in Vienna, the five countries that remain parties to the agreement have been trying to resolve major outstanding issues on how the United States can rejoin. EU Ambassador Olof Skoog says there is “a limited diplomatic window ahead of us.”