US Cellular donates hot spots to B&GC of Dane Co.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- US Cellular and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County are partnering up to help local kids connect to the internet.

The Boys and Girls Club will have access to 35 wireless hot spots which includes internet service through the end of next school year.

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson said the hot spots are crucial for remote learning.

"As a result of this pandemic, we have learned now more than ever, the importance of accessibility and the importance of having internet access in the homes of families, especially those who live in the most marginalized situations," said Johnson.

Kids will be able o use the hotspots to connect to the internet while at the club or at home.

US Cellular donated over $24,000 to make this possible.