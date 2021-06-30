Watch out for child tax credit scams in the coming weeks

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning about upcoming scams ahead of the advance child tax credit payments being sent out.

From July 15 through December 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, you could receive monthly payments from the Internal revenue Service (IRS).

According to the BBB, these payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes.

To see if you qualify for the credits you can go to IRS.gov

The BBB expects impostor scams to pop up with con artists pretending to help you get your payment earlier, get more money or commit identity theft.

In order to avoid the scams the BBB and the FTC have shared these tips:

Avoid Impostor scams - Government agencies like the IRS or Social Security Administration will not call, text, DM, or email you.

Do not give out any personal information, like social security numbers, bank account information, or credit/debit card numbers.

Eligibility requirements and payment disbursements are monitored by the IRS only.

When someone is requiring payments by gift card, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency, it is likely a scam.

If you believe you have been contacted by someone trying to scam you, you can report it to the BBB at www.bbb.org/wisconsin, (414) 847-6000 or 1-800-273-1002.