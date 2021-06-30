Wisconsin Senate to take last votes on budget, send to Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is set to take the Legislature’s final votes on the state budget and send the $87 billion spending plan on to Gov. Tony Evers. Debate on the budget is scheduled to begin in the Senate Wednesday afternoon with a final vote expected late Wednesday evening. The Assembly approved the budget after about eight hours of debate Tuesday. Senate approval sends the budget to Evers, who can sign it or use his partial veto powers to rewrite the document. The governor will have six days excluding Sundays to take action on the budget once it reaches his desk. If he does nothing it automatically becomes law.