2 paramedics murdered in Mexico while transporting patient

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say two paramedics have been murdered while transporting a patient in the violence-plagued northern state of Zacatecas. The paramedics were from the neighboring state of Jalisco and were assigned to transport a patient for treatment to a hospital in Zacatecas when they were killed. There was no immediate information on whether the patient was harmed. Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro said Thursday that he “deeply condemned and lamented the killings” of the government health workers. Zacatecas is the scene of bloody turf battles between the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. Attacks on ambulances sometimes occur in Mexico when cartel gunmen want to kill the patient, but paramedics are usually not targeted.