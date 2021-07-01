2 public workers shot repairing sewer main in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two public workers repairing a sewer main in South Carolina have been shot by a man who also fired on a deputy. Spartanburg Water officials say the man walked up to their workers near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg, asked them what they were doing and started shooting. The conditions of the workers was not released. The Spartanburg County sheriff says a deputy also was shot by the man but is all right. Authorities did not give any other details about the shooting.