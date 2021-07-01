Amber Heard is mom ‘on my own terms’ of new baby girl Oonagh

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amber Heard says she has become a mom and did it on her own terms, as a single parent. In an Instagram post, the actor said she welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on April 8. A photo of Heard with the baby nestled against her accompanied the announcement. Heard said in her post that she hopes society reaches a point where it’s normal to not want a ring “in order to have a crib.” The actor called her daughter “the beginning of the rest of my life.” Heard has faced a difficult period, with her 2015 to 2017 marriage to Johnny Depp producing a spate of legal actions.