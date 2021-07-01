As US companies scramble to hire, workers enjoy upper hand

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the economy growing rapidly as it reopens from the pandemic, many employers are becoming desperate to hire. Yet the evidence suggests that the unemployed as a group aren’t feeling much urgency to find work. How those two trends balance themselves out will likely set the pace for how many jobs employers can fill in the coming months. On Friday, economists expect the government to report that the economy added 675,000 jobs in June. That would be a substantial gain but nowhere as many hirings as would be expected given the demand for labor and the record number of openings employers are posting.