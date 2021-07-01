Attack in eastern Congo kills 9; US ambassador vows support

BENI, Congo (AP) — Police and military officials in Congo say at least nine civilians, including women, were killed in an attack by rebels in Congo’s eastern city of Beni, the third such attack in the Beni area this week. This attack comes days after two explosions on Sunday hit a Catholic church in Beni’s Butsili district and a market in another district, wounding four. Many Beni residents protested the violence and angrily demanded that the police and military provide better protection to the civilian population. Demonstrators carried the body of a slain victim to the town hall, where the army and police dispersed the protests with live ammunition.