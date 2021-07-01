Bucks beat the Hawks in Game 5

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks took back the series lead by beating Atlanta 123-112 at home. The Bucks have a 3-2 series lead.

The Bucks took the court without star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In his absence, several players shined. Brook Lopez scored 33 points. Khris Middleton added 26 points and 13 rebounds. Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 13 assists. Bobby Portis chipped in 22 points.

The Bucks will look to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals with a win in Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday night.