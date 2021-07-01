Case against local teacher accused of sexual assault dismissed

MADISON (WKOW) -- The case against a local teacher accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old student was dismissed Thursday, court records show.

Records show a judge dismissed five felony charges against Andrew Meeks. Charges included two counts of 1st-degree child sexual assault, child enticement, causing child to view/listen to sex acts and false imprisonment.

The criminal complaint alleged Meeks, who was a teacher in McFarland at the time, had sexual contact with a male student.

Meeks was arrested in August of 2019. Authorities said they investigated Meeks earlier that year in relation to possible inappropriate contact with a child, but they could not gather enough evidence, records stated.

27 News reached out to the McFarland School District to confirm whether or not Meeks is still employed by the district. The district has not returned a request for comment.