Clyburn to push Medicaid expansion in series of town halls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House is embarking on a listening tour to talk up the Biden administration’s federal aid package and push for Medicaid expansion in states that have not taken that step. U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on Thursday laid out his “Help is Here” town hall tour, which kicks off Tuesday in Ridgeland. Clyburn said he will highlight the benefits of the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan. That includes an expanded child tax credit that will pay out up to $300 per month for qualified parents. He also wants to push to close gaps in Medicaid services. A dozen Republican-led states, including South Carolina, have resisted expanding coverage under a key provision of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.