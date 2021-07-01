Dane County Humane Society plays part in one of biggest pet transports in history

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 350 pets from El Paso, Texas are being moved across the country in hopes of finding them new homes. Some of those animals are coming to the Dane County Humane Society.

The Bissell Pet Foundation, Animal Rescue Corps and other groups chartered planes for dogs and cats living on the border. One hundred animals were flown into Madison on Thursday.

Those 100 pets are going to groups in three states. About 20 dogs were taken to the Dane County Humane Society. Officials at the shelter say they need to assess the animals and get through paperwork before the dogs will be available for adoption.