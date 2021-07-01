Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews and family members of those still missing in a Florida condo collapse are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden Thursday.

Many hope the visit will provide some measure of comfort to a devastated community.

READ MORE: Building department and other local agencies play key roles in trying to prevent ‘nightmare’ scenarios like building collapse in Florida

Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to thank first responders and search and rescue teams.

They also plan to meet with the families of victims.

The president’s visit comes a week after a 12-story beachfront condominium building in Surfside suddenly came crashing down.

Work appeared to have stopped early Thursday over concerns about the stability of the still-standing portion of the building.

RELATED: Florida officials pledge multiple probes into condo collapse

The death toll stands at 18, with 145 residents unaccounted for.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to thank first responders, search and rescue teams, and others who have been working tirelessly around the clock around 11 a.m.

Then at 3:50 p.m., the president is scheduled to give remarks after meeting with families of the building collapse.

ABC21 will livestream both events on our Facebook page.