Digital travel pass kicks off EU-wide as vacations gain pace

BRUSSELS (AP) — As the European summer vacation season is hitting its stride with a new EU-wide travel pass in place, the bloc’s medical office and a top airline chief issued reassuring messages about traveling, despite the threat of the surging delta coronavirus variant. Many airports saw busy scenes Thursday as masses of people sought to escape to the sunny southern EU nations for a beach holiday, with the digital coronavirus travel certificate a must-have. The EU Digital Certificate came officially into effect Thursday even though many member states had already started introducing it over the past month, seeking to boost their summer season by making movement as seamless as possible.