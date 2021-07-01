Evers, Oneida reach deal to allow sports betting

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced a compact agreement Thursday with the Oneida Nation to allow event wagering at the Green Bay casinos.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

The deal is the first to allow people to bet on sports in Wisconsin; bettors will be able to do so at the tribe's casino properties in and around Green Bay. The agreement does not allow for betting on Wisconsin college sports or on elections.

People could place bets at the Green Bay area casinos as well as bet remotely as long as they're on Oneida land.

"The Oneida Casino is a critical source of revenue and employment for Oneida Nation and this expansion will bring new opportunities for employment and revenue growth to the Tribe," Evers said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to questions about whether Evers is pursuing similar deals with the Ho-Chunk in Madison, the Potawatomi in Milwaukee or any other Wisconsin tribes.

The Oneida Nation said in a statement it hopes to have full approval and begin allowing sports bets in time for the start of football season.

The compact agreement allows for people to bet on pro sporting events like the National Football League, National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball. People could also bet on awards ceremonies and pro sports drafts.

In addition to not allowing wagers on sporting events involving Wisconsin colleges - a limitation similar to other states with legal sports betting - the casinos would also be barred from letting people bet on election outcomes.