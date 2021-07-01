Evers, Oneida sign deal to allow sports betting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Oneida Nation have signed a deal allowing people to bet on sporting events at the tribe’s casino and other tribal facilities.

The signing authorizes betting on sports for the first time in Wisconsin.

Evers announced Thursday that his administration and the tribe have amended the tribe’s gambling compact with the state to allow wagering on professional sports league drafts, professional sporting events, including NFL and NBA games and on nationally televised award shows.

The agreement is still subject to approval by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Evers’ spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to messages inquiring about what percentage of the take will go to the state, if any.