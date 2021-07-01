Quiet start to 4th weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - It'll be a quiet start but heat and humidity, along with storms, will return.

June is officially over, hard to believe that we are now half way through 2021. Take a look at how the month played out; generally speaking, most of us started off the month on the drier side picking up more rain towards the end of the month... especially in Crawford county.

For most, we'll still end the month with a rain deficit... a continuing trend since February.

As for temperatures... well, it was a hot month. Our average temperature was roughly 5°F warmer than average. Taking the number 1 spot for top 5 warmest June average temperatures.

The first day of July is going to be a quiet one, for the most part; skies should remain clear to mostly clear with a stray shower/storm possible, much like Wednesday, for parts of the coverage area.

The chance for rain, while the area needs it desperately, will taper off through most of the holiday weekend but will pick back up starting Monday.

That's when our temperatures and our dew points will be their highest.