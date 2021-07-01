France: West will stop Syria aid if no delivery cross-border

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — France is warning Russia that if humanitarian aid deliveries are allowed only across conflict lines within Syria — and not from neighboring countries — Western nations which provide almost all the money will stop the funding. France’s U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere, the current Security Council president, told a news conference Thursday that Syrians in the northwest and northeast need humanitarian assistance which cannot be delivered internally across conflict lines. He spoke as the council began negotiations on a draft resolution to continue aid deliveries from Turkey to the northwest and reopen a crossing from Iraq to the northeast.