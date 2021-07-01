Giannis officially out for Game 5

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Despite averting serious injury after collapsing during the Bucks' Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Game 5 with a hyperextended left knee.

The team tweeted out the news Thursday afternoon, ahead of the Bucks' home matchup Thursday night. Antetokounmpo went down grabbing his left knee early in the second half Tuesday night after attempting to intercept a lob pass to Hawks center Clint Capela.

The series is currently tied 2-2, with the Bucks aiming to reach their first NBA Finals since 1974. Antetokounmpo has been the leader for Milwaukee on offense, but the brunt of scoring responsibilities will now fall to co-stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

Antetokounmpo tweeted out his support for his team Thursday morning before the team made the news official, urging the crowd to get loud.

Tip-off for Game 5 is scheduled to be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Fiserv Forum.