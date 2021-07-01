Holscher Road and Broadhead Street in McFarland evacuated after natural gas leak

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Dane County Emergency Management advised an immediate evacuation of the area around Holscher Road and Broadhead Street in McFarland after a natural gas leak Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from DCEM, the McFarland Fire Department and Alliant Energy are currently on the scene to address the problem. If you are in the area, do not use any kind of electrical device.

"You will be notified when your safety is no longer at risk. Contact the Dane County Public Safety Communications center at 608-255-2345 if you have questions. Call 911 if you have an emergency," DCEM said in the post.

This is a developing story.