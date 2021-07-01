How COVID-fueled crowdfunding can revive small businesses
A pandemic-fueled boom in crowdfunding has small businesses flocking to capital-raising platforms that experts say could help many companies get back to normal, and interest in crowdfunding small-business reboots could have long-term effects on how businesses seek funding. Small businesses launching recovery-oriented crowdfunding campaigns should keep three things in mind, according to the experts: Find a good fit, don’t skip the legal work and promote your campaign.