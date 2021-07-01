Skip to Content

Illicit vaccine sites irk Panamanians fed up with inequality

8:31 am National news from the Associated Press

PANAMA CITY (AP) — One Monday in June in an upscale neighborhood of Panama City, people noticed something odd: Strange cars were coming and going from the Coco del Mar Suites, a nondescript three-story residential building surrounded by luxury oceanside high-rises. In a second-floor apartment that was recently fixed up, someone was running a clandestine inoculation site purportedly offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Investigators soon linked it to yet another underground scheme of secret inoculations, this one on the 43rd floor of a residential skyscraper. Authorities have only confirmed 32 people received shots between the two operations, but they nevertheless sparked outrage among people who saw them as trying to cut in line.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content