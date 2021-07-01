Janesville blood drive works to boost critical blood supply levels

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Right now there's a critical need for blood donations.

With fewer people donating during the pandemic and now more people traveling and getting back to normal life, there's been an increase in accidents and trauma patients.

SSM Health St. Mary's in Janesville is hosting a blood drive Thursday in hopes of helping boost supply levels.

"It is such a gift that you can give to someone that takes an hour of your time. And it's something that you can do throughout the year. And it's a gift that can continue to give," said Megan Timm, St. Mary's Hospital- Janesville community health manager.

You need to make an appointment before you donate. You can do that by clicking the following this link: https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/89097

Organizers say your donation goes a long way.

"So when you give blood, we actually can touch the lives of as many as three patients with your blood donation," said Sharee Hoegerl from ImpactLife.

ImpactLife, the blood center behind the drive, has several other blood drives coming up in southern Wisconsin.

The center is also looking for groups and businesses to host more blood drives.

Click HERE to connect with ImpactLife.