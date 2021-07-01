Madison police investigating attack at downtown bus stop

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for the man who attacked a woman at a downtown bus stop.

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon on the 100 block of N. Butler Street.

Police said the victim was tying her shoe when someone hit her and stole her backpack and glasses.

She wasn't hurt but the suspect got away.

He's described as a black man in his 40s. He was wearing a black shirt and light blue pants at the time of the attack.

If you know anything, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.