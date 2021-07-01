Man charged in deadly East Washington Avenue hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) -- Antoine Johnson has officially been charged with a hit-and-run resulting in death after he allegedly struck a pedestrian on East Washington Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, the light was green at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Patterson Street, but Sean Crisco was in the crosswalk. Initially, Johnson was aware of the collision but he thought somebody threw something at his car.

Assistant state public defender Dorothea Watson said there are no allegations of reckless driving, but Johnson did still flee the scene and Crisco did pass away from his injuries.

Johnson turned himself in shortly after the incident, which Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson said would work in his favor going forward. Him doing so led to his bail being set at just 10 percent of what prosecutors requested.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said Thursday the city has been working to reduce traffic speeds on E. Washington Ave. The work is part of Madison's "Vision Zero" initiative, which aims to eliminate people getting hurt and killed in crashes on streets, sidewalks and paths by 2030.

"We are focusing on enforcing around the things that really put people in danger. So high speeds, erratic driving, and things that are likely to harm the people around that car are the things that we're targeting enforcement for," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.

Last year, the city lowered the speed limit on some parts of E. Washington Ave. from 35 mph to 25 mph.