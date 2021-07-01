Man robbed in Madison after agreeing to give stranger a ride

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man was robbed after agreeing to give a stranger a ride in Madison late Wednesday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

Authorities said it happened at about 11:20 p.m. in the 8900 block of Timber Wolf Trail.

The victim, 20-years-old, told police they were flagged down by a teen who asked for a ride.

Once the man was in the vehicle, he allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and grabbed the steering wheel causing the victim to crash into a tree. No one was hurt.

The suspect ran away before MPD got there.

The investigation is ongoing. If you know anything about the crime you can contact the police department at (608) 255-2345.