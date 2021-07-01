Monona Terrace hosts first convention since pandemic started

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison's Monona Terrace is bouncing back with its first convention since the pandemic started.

The event was the American Volkssport Association's biennial convention.

AVA is a non-competitive sports organization committed to fun, fitness, and friendship - particularly walking.

“Madison is a walking city,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “And we are investing in walking. We believe in walking as a form of transportation.”

AVA Board Chairman David Bonewitz said he’s impressed with Madison.

“We will be singing the praises of Madison across the country as our folks go back to their hometowns,” Bonewitz said. “Hopefully encouraging the folks in their hometowns to follow your lead and create more walkable cities.”

Madison was recently designated as Wisconsin’s first Gold Level status as a Walk Friendly Community.