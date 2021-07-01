New businesses coming to West Towne Mall
MADISON (WKOW) -- West Towne Mall management announced a list of businesses coming to Madison's west side.
The new businesses include a variety of small and national stores, health and fitness studios, an arcade and restaurants.
The announcement from CBL Properties comes at a time when storefronts of malls across the country sit vacant.
- rue21 is coming in Fall 2021 to West Towne! rue21 is a fashion destination for guys, girls, plus, and accessories, that promises to give customers on-trend styles at accessible prices. Shoppers can find the new rue21 store near American Eagle.
- D1 Madison is an athletic-based training facility that is now open near Dick’s Sporting Goods. D1 is focused on youth sports training, character development, team training, personal training, adult boot camps, strength training, and corporate wellness.
- Hobby Lobby opened this week at the south end of the property near Total Wine. Hobby Lobby is the place to shop for arts and crafts supplies, fabrics, baskets, silk flowers, needlework, picture framing, and party supplies.
- Obsessions Beauty Boutique is a locally owned and operated fashion boutique offering women’s clothing and accessories. Obsessions Beauty is now open and located near The Cheesecake Factory.
- Luxury Dolls Body Bar is a locally owned and operated business offering comprehensive body contouring services and aesthetic treatments, including body slimming and skin tightening. Located near JCPenney, Luxury Dolls Body Bar is now open.
- Brow Threading is a locally owned and operated studio that specializes in precision eyebrow threading and facial hair removal. Brow Threading is now open and located near center court.
- Castlecade is a locally owned, family amusement center with video arcade games, pinball, and more! The entertainment arcade is now open and is located across from Pandora.
- Max Custom Tailor is coming soon in August 2021. Located outside near the food court entrance, the store specializes in clothing for men, including suits, ties, jackets, pants, shirts, and shoes.
- We’re excited to announce that Doc’s Smokehouse will reopen within the next week! For those who have tried Doc’s, you know that the southern barbeque traditions and freshly made from scratch meals are simply delicious. Welcome back to Doc’s Smokehouse!
- Happy Feet Salon has relocated to an interior space across from H&M. Guests can continue to enjoy massages and treatments at the new salon.
- Von Maur's new 85,000-square-foot store is expected to open in Fall 2022 at West Towne Mall. Stay tuned for continued progress reports on the redevelopment.