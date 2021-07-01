“Operation Dry Water” aims for safe boating

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities will be keeping an eye out for impaired boaters over the holiday weekend.

Law enforcement agencies are a part of a national campaign called "Operation Dry Water," which reminds boaters about the dangers of operating a boat while under the influence.

"A lot of people might think, well, I'm just out on the boat, you know, I can have a few drinks," said Lt. Darren Kuhn, the boating law administrator at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

"When they're out on the boat, they don't have the brakes to stop a collision. In some instances, they're going to be congested waterways, especially this weekend," Kuhn said.

"If they did happen to safely make it back to the boat landing where their vehicle with their trailer is, now they're getting behind the wheel of their vehicle on our highways towing a trailer while intoxicated."

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there were 767 boating deaths in the U.S. in 2020, with the leading factor being boating under the influence.