Pilot found dead after missing plane discovered crashed

CURTISS, Wis. (AP) — Clark County sheriff’s officials say a missing pilot has been found dead in the crash of a small airplane. The sheriff’s office received a call about the pilot who had left Curtiss about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and had not made it to the intended destination of New Richmond. Authorities asked land owners to check their property for the missing plane and pilot. The Civil Air Patrol, Wisconsin Emergency Management and State Patrol joined local officials in the search. After receiving several tips, the crash scene was found northwest of Curtiss later Wednesday. The pilot, the only occupant on the plane, was found dead. Federal aviation officials are investigating.