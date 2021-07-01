Plea deal offered in Red Roof Inn homicide case

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man initially charged with first-degree intentional homicide for a July 2020 murder had his charge downgraded to reckless homicide in a plea deal, per Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.

According to court records, Jalyn Cain Roberson agreed to plead guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in exchange for his sentence being capped at 20 years.

Cain Roberson was charged with intentional homicide in July 2020, after surveillance video appeared to show Roberson shooting and killing Dembo Jammeh outside the Red Roof Inn on Madison's east side.

Cain Roberson's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.