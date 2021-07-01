Pro-democracy protests continue to rock Eswatini kingdom

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African government has urged calm and restraint in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, which has been engulfed by pro-democracy protests this week amid growing reports of state violence against demonstrators. Protesters are demanding democratic reforms and accuse King Mswati III, who has ruled the country for more than 30 years as an absolute monarch, of repression. Rights groups accuse the royal family, including the king’s 15 wives, of enjoying a lavish lifestyle while many of the country’s 1.1 million people live in poverty. Mbabane, the capital, and Mazini, the largest city, have reportedly been the most affected by the protests, which have seen demonstrators barricading roads and setting fires.