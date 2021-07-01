Road closed down in McFarland after power lines catch fire

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A road in McFarland was shut down Thursday afternoon after power lines on the roadside caught fire.

According to Dane County Communications, the call first came in at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, reporting a fire on the power lines at 5407 Bremer Rd. in McFarland.

McFarland police and fire responded to the scene.

Communications said a tree branch caught fire and fell on the power lines. There were no reports of injuries, although a tipster told 27 News that they heard a "boom" around the time of the incident.

This is a developing story.