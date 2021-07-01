Robinhood reports explosive growth, stock will trade as HOOD

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood, the trading app that’s sent a newly empowered and market-shaking generation of investors to Wall Street, saw its revenue soar 309% at the start of the year and wants its stock to trade under the symbol “HOOD.” The company revealed the numbers in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, as it prepares to sell its own stock on the Nasdaq for the first time. It’s set to be one of the most anticipated initial public offerings of the year, offering a chance to own part of a fast-growing company that has rocked the traditionally staid brokerage business.