Russia launches booster shots amid soaring infections

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian health authorities have launched booster vaccination for those who had been sick with COVID-19 or immunized more than six months ago, an effort that comes amid a surge in new infections and deaths. Moscow health authorities on Thursday started offering booster shots with the domestically produced, two-shot Sputnik V vaccine and its one-shot Sputnik Light version. Other Russian regions are also starting to offer booster shots. The move comes as Russia has faced a surge in infections, with over 20,000 new COVID-19 infections daily since last Thursday. That’s more than double the average in early June. It recorded 672 deaths Thursday, the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.