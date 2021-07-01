Sho time in Bronx far from Ruthian: Ohtani lasts 2 outs

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans came for Sho time, to watch Shohei Ohtani perform Ruthian feats. Instead, the 26-year-old Japanese sensation exited almost as quickly as the Bambino did during a famous early career outing. Offensive fireworks and mound magnificence had been combined by Ohtani in a manner not seen since Ruth pitched regularly for the Red Sox in 1919, the last season before Boston sold him to New York. Ohtani allowed a career-worst seven runs and got just two outs, but Los Angeles became the first team to give up seven runs in the first and score seven in the ninth to win.